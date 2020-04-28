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666 A.I and Quantum Computing!
Wake Up Call
Wake Up Call
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55 views • April 28, 2020
Quantum computers and AI are playing an increasingly bigger role in our day to day lives...and you may not even be aware of it! But what is a quantum computer? This video will answer that question, and it will also tell you how this technology could be used to implement the Mark of the Beast (666) mentioned in Revelation 13.

TO CONTACT: My email address can be found on the 'Community' section of my channel.

What is "A Voice in the Desert"?

A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.

If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].

CREDITS

Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)

The Scary Future of America! (2019-2020) by JASON A
Fair Use

Muslims go crazy at Canadian Preacher by Jason Burns
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
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Nonprofits & Activism
Keywords
aibeastmarkpandemiclast days666endtimes
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy