Cardiac arrests in athletes have increased nearly 10-fold since COVID vaccine, Peter McCullough, MD

Cardiac arrests in professional athletes in Europe have increased nearly 10-fold since the COVID vaccine, from 29 per year to 283 per year based on public reports, notes Peter McCullough, MD. Peter McCullough, MD with Laura Ingraham on Jan 11, 2023. McCullough says, "Before the COVID-19 vaccination, in the European [professional sports] leagues, under age 35, active players, [there were an average of] 29 cardiac arrests per year.”
“Since the vaccines have been released, that
number now, annualized, [based on] publicly reported deaths that we
reviewed, is now 283 [cardiac arrests in professional athletes in
Europe] — nearly a 10-fold increase.”
“We are witnessing an explosion of death of young people.”
SOURCE : Larry Hobbs, Fat News
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.