Cardiac arrests in athletes have increased nearly 10-fold since COVID vaccine, Peter McCullough, MD

Cardiac arrests in professional athletes in Europe have increased nearly 10-fold since the COVID vaccine, from 29 per year to 283 per year based on public reports, notes Peter McCullough, MD. Peter McCullough, MD with Laura Ingraham on Jan 11, 2023. McCullough says, "Before the COVID-19 vaccination, in the European [professional sports] leagues, under age 35, active players, [there were an average of] 29 cardiac arrests per year.”

“Since the vaccines have been released, that number now, annualized, [based on] publicly reported deaths that we reviewed, is now 283 [cardiac arrests in professional athletes in Europe] — nearly a 10-fold increase.”



“We are witnessing an explosion of death of young people.”

SOURCE : Larry Hobbs, Fat News