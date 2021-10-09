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COVID: The Grand Delusion - Lee Merritt, MD Speaking at the 78th Annual Meeting of AAPS
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1018 views • October 09, 2021
Lee Merrit, MD speaks at the 78th Annual Meeting of AAPS, October 1, 2021 in Pittsburgh, PA. Dr. Merrit completed an orthopedic surgery residency in the U.S. and served nine years as a Navy physician and surgeon before returning to Rochester, where she was the only woman to be appointed as the Louis A. Goldstein Fellow of Spinal Surgery.
Dr. Merritt has been involved in the private practice of Orthopedic and Spinal Surgery since 1995, has served on the Board of the Arizona Medical Association, and is past president of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS).
Dr. Merritt has been involved in the private practice of Orthopedic and Spinal Surgery since 1995, has served on the Board of the Arizona Medical Association, and is past president of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS).
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