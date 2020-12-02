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Dr Shiva Ayyadurai Addresses Arizona Lawmakers re: Election Fraud
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172 views • December 02, 2020
Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai, multiple PHD holder, describes, using mathematics, how Dominion was used to likely steal the election from President Trump. The main point to understand: the voting machines don't tabulate integers, they tabulate floating point numbers. Did anyone reading this description cast 0.7 of a vote for Donald Trump? You may have, without even knowing it. Just another layer of the stinking onion of fraud now being covered up by lifelong grifters called Democrat politicians.
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