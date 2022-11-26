Twitter docs to be revealed? "ALX" on what Musk told him about decision to censor NY Post

Content strategist Alex "ALX" Lorusso joins Benny Johnson to discuss Twitter CEO Elon Musk's interest in releasing internal discussions about the call to censor bombshell Hunter Biden reports right before the 2020 election.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.