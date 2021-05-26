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𝙇𝙖 𝙏𝙚𝙤𝙡𝙤𝙜í𝙖 𝙙𝙚𝙡 𝙂𝙧𝙖𝙣 𝙍𝙚𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙤𝙘𝙢𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙤
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2 views • May 26, 2021
Queridos educadores. Hemos subido a nuestra página web un nuevo artículo sobre el papel del Espíritu Santo en el proceso educativo. Gracias al equipo de @charlottemasonpoetry y @artmiddlekauff por su constante apoyo en la divulgación del método.
Podrás encontrar el enlace en nuestro linktree https://linktr.ee/charlottemasononline . Igualmente te invitamos a que nos visites en Rumble, Gab social, Brighteon Social o Telegram.
“Cuando nos acercamos a la educación con fe y confianza, entramos en el espacio sagrado donde "cielo y tierra" se reúnen, "literalmente".
Feliz lectura,
Nat@CMO
Podrás encontrar el enlace en nuestro linktree https://linktr.ee/charlottemasononline . Igualmente te invitamos a que nos visites en Rumble, Gab social, Brighteon Social o Telegram.
“Cuando nos acercamos a la educación con fe y confianza, entramos en el espacio sagrado donde "cielo y tierra" se reúnen, "literalmente".
Feliz lectura,
Nat@CMO
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