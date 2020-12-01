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Trump Legal Team, Arizona GOP Hold Hearing On Election Fraud
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559 views • December 01, 2020
BREAKING: #ArizonaHearing: "Are you willing to say under oath, that you've seen the connection to the internet, that you've seen it gone offshore to Frankfurt, Germany?"
Col. Waldron: "Yes, our "White" hat hackers, they have that traffic and the packets."
Col. Waldron: "Yes, our "White" hat hackers, they have that traffic and the packets."
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