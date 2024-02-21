UNSC vote with America against and UK abstention to stop the deliberate killing of innocent kid, starvation, contaminated water, etc.

Must end the Zionist occupation of America and the UK immediately as nothing is really going to change...real change until the zionist have been purged from high gov't positions at every level of government. No more dual citizenship with the israel and remove all classified clearances.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.