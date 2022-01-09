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Treetop Flyer - Happy New Year! RFK, Robert Malone, and the Supreme Court - Episode 23 part 1
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123 views • January 09, 2022
Some of the topics we touch on in Episode 23 part 1 -
Trump pushing vax
RFK required vaccines at home party
Robert Malone being censored
Monoclonal antibodies is not safe
Tests have carcinogenic elements
Cell phone worst covert weapon of all time
5g towers being shot
Massive protests in Europe
Supreme Court seeing mandate case
Free men care not what tyrants write on papers
Everyone can play a part
Massive Colorado wildfire during winter
Vaccine in patches
Black Cumin Seed Oil
Cops are not showing up to calls
Geoengineered Transhumanism is available!
https://rudolfsteinerbookstore.com/product/geoengineered-transhumanism/
Email Frank Dauenhauer at [email protected] if you have any questions
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Treetop Flyer has been speaking, making podcasts, and leading workshops for 20 years. He has a ton of experience in many fields and we are excited to be collaborating on a series sharing his thoughts on how to improve life in 2021!
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The truth is here.Truth ark is a group of free thinkers and freedom lovers looking to share information from all perspectives to learn and raise ourselves up through the lost art of critical thinking.If you are the type of person that notices the serendipitous nature of life you are not alone. Fake news, science, and statistics are being used to justify global change and inhumane treatment of the communities at large.This group naturally formed as a small group of diverse individuals that were looking to see if others were noticing the same irregularities. Our group is full of folks from all walks of life; diverse interests, political philosophy, economics, health, space, history and how we perceive consciousness as a whole.If you would like to connect and talk with other free thinkers we are always looking for more perspective to add to the conversation.
Find us at -
[email protected]
Brighteon - truthark
Insta - @truthark
https://twitter.com/TruthArkInfo
https://www.facebook.com/truthark/
Twitch - TruthArk
Trump pushing vax
RFK required vaccines at home party
Robert Malone being censored
Monoclonal antibodies is not safe
Tests have carcinogenic elements
Cell phone worst covert weapon of all time
5g towers being shot
Massive protests in Europe
Supreme Court seeing mandate case
Free men care not what tyrants write on papers
Everyone can play a part
Massive Colorado wildfire during winter
Vaccine in patches
Black Cumin Seed Oil
Cops are not showing up to calls
Geoengineered Transhumanism is available!
https://rudolfsteinerbookstore.com/product/geoengineered-transhumanism/
Email Frank Dauenhauer at [email protected] if you have any questions
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Treetop Flyer has been speaking, making podcasts, and leading workshops for 20 years. He has a ton of experience in many fields and we are excited to be collaborating on a series sharing his thoughts on how to improve life in 2021!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The truth is here.Truth ark is a group of free thinkers and freedom lovers looking to share information from all perspectives to learn and raise ourselves up through the lost art of critical thinking.If you are the type of person that notices the serendipitous nature of life you are not alone. Fake news, science, and statistics are being used to justify global change and inhumane treatment of the communities at large.This group naturally formed as a small group of diverse individuals that were looking to see if others were noticing the same irregularities. Our group is full of folks from all walks of life; diverse interests, political philosophy, economics, health, space, history and how we perceive consciousness as a whole.If you would like to connect and talk with other free thinkers we are always looking for more perspective to add to the conversation.
Find us at -
[email protected]
Brighteon - truthark
Insta - @truthark
https://twitter.com/TruthArkInfo
https://www.facebook.com/truthark/
Twitch - TruthArk
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