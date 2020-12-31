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COVID19 Tests 001 - Kary Mullis. We Are Being Lied To! Here Is How…
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175 views • December 31, 2020
The information regarding how we are being lied to about the COVID19 test just keeps growing.
Will we ever hear this side of the argument on mainstream media? NO.
The very fact that they and governments are hiding this information should be setting off alarm bells.
Will we ever hear this side of the argument on mainstream media? NO.
The very fact that they and governments are hiding this information should be setting off alarm bells.
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