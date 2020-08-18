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How will we tackle our monster deficit? | Steve Forbes
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11 views • August 18, 2020
Longtime media publisher and CEO Steve Forbes comments exclusively on the details of the US' 'monster' national deficit, and what the federal as well as local governments may need to do to relieve the financial burden. - with Newsmax TV's Bob Sellers
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