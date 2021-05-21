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United States Act of War Against Russia | True News
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180 views • May 21, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3485/united-states-act-of-war-against-russia-true-news
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3485-united-states-act-of-war-against-russia-true-news
Hillary Clinton recently claimed that cyberattacks by foreign nations would be considered as an act of war against the United States. NBC News recently reported that the U.S. Government is planning cyberattacks against Russia if they suspect an attempt to influence the Presidential election on Election Day. Wait, what?
Source: http://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/u-s-hackers-ready-hit-back-if-russia-disrupts-election-n677936
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3485-united-states-act-of-war-against-russia-true-news
Hillary Clinton recently claimed that cyberattacks by foreign nations would be considered as an act of war against the United States. NBC News recently reported that the U.S. Government is planning cyberattacks against Russia if they suspect an attempt to influence the Presidential election on Election Day. Wait, what?
Source: http://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/u-s-hackers-ready-hit-back-if-russia-disrupts-election-n677936
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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