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Did the America government fund the Wuhan lab that created the Coronavirus ?
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120 views • February 09, 2021
Hi in the 3rd and final video today I read an interesting article that states funds were transferred at the time of the Obama administration to the wuhan lab in China, God bless and please seek Jesus Christ today in prayer and repentance.
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