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WHO/WHAT Owns PFIZER??? Let's DIG IN!!! Also, some great resources for you with regard to Vaxx Mandates!
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170 views • October 12, 2021
There is so much info in this piece, so please excuse the poor sound quality at the 17-19 min mark!!- Videos have been giving me audio troubles lately. Thanks for listening!
LINKS:
https://vaccine-police.com/important-letters/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/report
https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/PFE/holders
https://www.opensecrets.org/news/2020/04/dc-lawmakers-stocks-pharmaceutical-tech/
https://stockzoa.com/ticker/pfe/
https://stockzoa.com/fund/arp-americas-llc/
https://stockzoa.com/ticker/lin/
https://stockzoa.com/ticker/rtx/
https://stockzoa.com/ticker/amgn/
https://stockzoa.com/cusip/69354m108/
https://stockzoa.com/ticker/nuan/
https://stockzoa.com/fund/assenagon-asset-management-sa/
https://www.man.com/
https://www.servicenow.com/
https://www.panagora.com/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/assenagon
https://www.proofpoint.com/us
https://www.nuance.com/index.html
https://prahs.com/
https://www.twosigma.com/
https://www.rtx.com/news/2021/09/08/jadc2-building-internet-of-things
https://www.linde.com/about-linde
https://www.amgen.com/products
LINKS:
https://vaccine-police.com/important-letters/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/report
https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/PFE/holders
https://www.opensecrets.org/news/2020/04/dc-lawmakers-stocks-pharmaceutical-tech/
https://stockzoa.com/ticker/pfe/
https://stockzoa.com/fund/arp-americas-llc/
https://stockzoa.com/ticker/lin/
https://stockzoa.com/ticker/rtx/
https://stockzoa.com/ticker/amgn/
https://stockzoa.com/cusip/69354m108/
https://stockzoa.com/ticker/nuan/
https://stockzoa.com/fund/assenagon-asset-management-sa/
https://www.man.com/
https://www.servicenow.com/
https://www.panagora.com/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/assenagon
https://www.proofpoint.com/us
https://www.nuance.com/index.html
https://prahs.com/
https://www.twosigma.com/
https://www.rtx.com/news/2021/09/08/jadc2-building-internet-of-things
https://www.linde.com/about-linde
https://www.amgen.com/products
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