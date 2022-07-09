THIS PERSON DOES NOT EXIST- It Is A Completely Digital Simulacrum Created By An AI At Pantheon Lab

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If I hadn't told you this was not real you would never have suspected otherwise. Now imagine the implications in crafting images, media, movies, music videos, commercials, news stories, "viral" video, social media "influencer" accounts and all other manner of propaganda aimed at moving the masses in the direction desired by those who control this technology.
Be careful out there. It's a shark tank.