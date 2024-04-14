Dimension-Hopping Tech, Return of the Anunnaki, and UFO Best Evidence

Michael Salla





Apr 13, 2024





Exopolitics Today Week in Review with Dr Michael Salla – April 13, 2024





Topics





The WhyFiles releases an informative analysis of Sumerian historical records of the Anunnaki

The weaponization of AI in the Gaza war is a big problem as the UN Sec Gen rightly points out

George Adamski Photos & Videos of UFOs are the Best Evidence of ET Contact

Another smear attack on Elena Danaan for her support of Enki/Ea

Some members of Congress still support UFO transparency despite official pushback

Russia's Secret Space Program: Its Enigmatic Psi-Corps & Non-Human Connection - New Webinar

The head of US Space Command, Gen Stephen Whiting, says that Five Eyes nations along with Germany and France are in the process of setting up "Operation Olympic Defender" that will "optimize space operations".

Highlights from The Crypto Terrestrials webinar

Prof Avi Loeb speculates that extraterrestrials may be able to visit Earth through dimension-hopping technologies.

The US Space Force Chief of Space Operations, Gen Chance Saltzman, along with the military space chiefs of 18 allied nations, met in Colorado Springs and have issued a joint statement on space cooperation.

Compelling presentation on Anunnaki/Anakh history by French archeologist Elena Danaan.





