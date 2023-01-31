Welcome To Proverbs Club.Four Insatiable Things.

Proverbs 30:15(b)-16 (NIV).

15) “There are three things that are never satisfied,

four that never say, ‘Enough!’:

16) the grave, the barren womb,

land, which is never satisfied with water,

and fire, which never says, ‘Enough!’"

Proverbs Club Commentary.

4 Unsatisfiable Things.

Death.

Childlessness.

Fruitless Ground.

Fire.

