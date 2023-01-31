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Welcome To Proverbs Club.Four Insatiable Things.
Proverbs 30:15(b)-16 (NIV).
15) “There are three things that are never satisfied,
four that never say, ‘Enough!’:
16) the grave, the barren womb,
land, which is never satisfied with water,
and fire, which never says, ‘Enough!’"
Proverbs Club Commentary.
4 Unsatisfiable Things.
Death.
Childlessness.
Fruitless Ground.
Fire.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p888xkt
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