"unreliable entities list"

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41 views • September 20, 2020
1 Corinthians 13:9-10
9 For we know in part, and we prophesy in part.
10 But when that which is perfect is come, then that which is in part shall be done away.
full article: https://www.i24news.tv/en/news/international/1600502417-china-launches-sanctions-regime-after-us-moves-on-tiktok-wechat
Crazy bout Jesus ya'll video: https://youtu.be/BqAyi8n55Mc
WAKE UP video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wcjE2g9qtTo
9 For we know in part, and we prophesy in part.
10 But when that which is perfect is come, then that which is in part shall be done away.
full article: https://www.i24news.tv/en/news/international/1600502417-china-launches-sanctions-regime-after-us-moves-on-tiktok-wechat
Crazy bout Jesus ya'll video: https://youtu.be/BqAyi8n55Mc
WAKE UP video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wcjE2g9qtTo
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