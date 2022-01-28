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Many Fish: Methinks Thou Protestith Too Much, Israel [27.01.2022]
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131 views • January 28, 2022
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I have 4 times been convicted as a criminal by the Danish fascist rotten corrupt court legal system because I published my own case and helps other citizens for free with their cases at Jobcenter Copenhagen, were a 'case handler' feels offended/violated, although I could prove with documentation and sound recordings to the court, that theses Satanic people systematically broke the law, so the municipality could save money... and here the 29 April 2022 I must go in court again and be judged for 5 times as a criminal... And all politicians know that it is going on and has taken place and been so for years.. Proof?
4. jan. 2019 https://www.denoffentlige.dk/syg-paa-kontanthjaelp-forbryder-eller-frihedskaemper
[2017] http://www.k10.dk/showthread.php?t=35157
17. jul. 2018 https://www.livoverlov.nu/2018/07/17/liv-over-lov-havner-i-principiel-retssag/
https://www.avisen.dk/kim-paa-kontanthjaelp-chikanerede-sagsbehandlere-her_521815.aspx
https://www.avisen.dk/henriette-chikaneret-af-borger-jeg-forsoeger-blot-at_521007.aspx?nofb=true
https://www.berlingske.dk/danmark/en-mandag-eftermiddag-blev-kontanthjaelpsmodtager-kim-doemt-for-at
https://www.berlingske.dk/danmark/ingen-ville-hjaelpe-sagsbehandler-der-blev-chikaneret-af
https://www.berlingske.dk/danmark/sagsbehandler-henriette-blev-chikaneret-jeg-blev-kaldt-so-luder
Jobcenter København - Københavns Kommune - 27 subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA/videos
VAGT I GEVÆR: systematisk ulovlig sagsbehandling, dokumenteret. https://youtu.be/zeuoIWytNug
Henriette: "Jeg vil ikke kaste mere brænde på hans bål..." https://youtu.be/TvtX4ALeG6U
Satirisk drama over afgørelse fra Jobcenter Lærkevej [30.08.2017] https://youtu.be/xLiLCbbxZEE
--
Antisemitism lies and holocaust misinformation = weapons. All spirit of antichrist, period! But God has blinded the true Israel for His good purpose, so we truly should be praying for them to see the error of their ways and to realize their true messiah, Jesus Christ. His grace and peace be with you all.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N5tsM3dNVrs
Other Channels
https://odysee.com/@ManyFish:b
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX0OW1RAtx/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1YzAHkedRJHv08z0LMyA9Q/videos
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos
https://rumble.com/c/c-604505
e- kam weld at ya ho0 dot com
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
Many Fish Many Fishers
6192 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LPCEgg22FZuv/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/many_fish/
I have 4 times been convicted as a criminal by the Danish fascist rotten corrupt court legal system because I published my own case and helps other citizens for free with their cases at Jobcenter Copenhagen, were a 'case handler' feels offended/violated, although I could prove with documentation and sound recordings to the court, that theses Satanic people systematically broke the law, so the municipality could save money... and here the 29 April 2022 I must go in court again and be judged for 5 times as a criminal... And all politicians know that it is going on and has taken place and been so for years.. Proof?
4. jan. 2019 https://www.denoffentlige.dk/syg-paa-kontanthjaelp-forbryder-eller-frihedskaemper
[2017] http://www.k10.dk/showthread.php?t=35157
17. jul. 2018 https://www.livoverlov.nu/2018/07/17/liv-over-lov-havner-i-principiel-retssag/
https://www.avisen.dk/kim-paa-kontanthjaelp-chikanerede-sagsbehandlere-her_521815.aspx
https://www.avisen.dk/henriette-chikaneret-af-borger-jeg-forsoeger-blot-at_521007.aspx?nofb=true
https://www.berlingske.dk/danmark/en-mandag-eftermiddag-blev-kontanthjaelpsmodtager-kim-doemt-for-at
https://www.berlingske.dk/danmark/ingen-ville-hjaelpe-sagsbehandler-der-blev-chikaneret-af
https://www.berlingske.dk/danmark/sagsbehandler-henriette-blev-chikaneret-jeg-blev-kaldt-so-luder
Jobcenter København - Københavns Kommune - 27 subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA/videos
VAGT I GEVÆR: systematisk ulovlig sagsbehandling, dokumenteret. https://youtu.be/zeuoIWytNug
Henriette: "Jeg vil ikke kaste mere brænde på hans bål..." https://youtu.be/TvtX4ALeG6U
Satirisk drama over afgørelse fra Jobcenter Lærkevej [30.08.2017] https://youtu.be/xLiLCbbxZEE
--
Antisemitism lies and holocaust misinformation = weapons. All spirit of antichrist, period! But God has blinded the true Israel for His good purpose, so we truly should be praying for them to see the error of their ways and to realize their true messiah, Jesus Christ. His grace and peace be with you all.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N5tsM3dNVrs
Other Channels
https://odysee.com/@ManyFish:b
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX0OW1RAtx/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1YzAHkedRJHv08z0LMyA9Q/videos
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos
https://rumble.com/c/c-604505
e- kam weld at ya ho0 dot com
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
Many Fish Many Fishers
6192 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LPCEgg22FZuv/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/many_fish/
Keywords
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