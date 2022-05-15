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THE HEALTH IMPACTS OF ASPARTAME
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11 views • May 15, 2022
SINCE 1970 THIS MAN HAS BEEN TRYING TO GET THIS POISON THEY CALL A ARTIFICIAL SWEETNER OF THE SHOPS AND SUPERMARKETS, BUT YET AGAIN THE FDA APPROVED THIS POISON TO BE USED IN MANY AF OUR FOOD AND DRINK PRODUCTS.
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