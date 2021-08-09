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The Vox Report: (Start @52:33) Rothschild's Israel COVID-19, To Asset Strip U.S. & Rape Your Children
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131 views • August 09, 2021
The Vox Report: (Start @52:33) Rothschild's Israel COVID-19, To Asset Strip U.S. & Rape Your Children
NOTE: Fast forward past the OkCupid Commercial and START INFO at video marker @52:33.
Harry Vox discusses the implications of submitting to the demands to violate our bloodstreams by those who have created and purposely infected the world with their plague.
Lillian starts off questing harry about art and music then the political discussion begins at part 2 (begins at 52:33).
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
NOTE: Fast forward past the OkCupid Commercial and START INFO at video marker @52:33.
Harry Vox discusses the implications of submitting to the demands to violate our bloodstreams by those who have created and purposely infected the world with their plague.
Lillian starts off questing harry about art and music then the political discussion begins at part 2 (begins at 52:33).
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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