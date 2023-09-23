Create New Account
The Coca Cola Company Sells Graphene Infused Toxic Water, Here is Proof
High Hopes
Pirate Pete


Sep 23, 2023


from my HD

Anything named "smart" is designed to make you SICK and or KILL you! Stop drinking this crap!

He used an electrolysis machine to show the hidden ingredients.

I have been drinking distilled water for over 10 years. It is the CLEANEST water on earth. I used to buy it but I now have water distillers and make my own.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/dIUs9anyC1ji/

foodtoxic watercokecoca colainfusedgraphenepirate peteelectrolysis machine

