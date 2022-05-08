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THE JOURNEY - ARE WE THERE YET?!
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30 views • May 08, 2022
The journey can be joyful, uphill and downhill, with side trips and excursions we never expected. Half of the love of the journey is the trip itself. Take a moment to stop and realize what you have learned, who you have met that has impacted your life, where you are headed, while the direction moves upward along that staircase of living. Job's journey was a test that became a testament of his faith to GOD, how he overcame the trials to become an even better man.
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