Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation as of 21 October 2025

🪖 The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

📍 The Sever Group of Forces improved the tactical situation. Losses were inflicted on formations of one heavy mechanised brigade, two mechanised brigades, one jaeger brigade, one assault regiment of the AFU, and one territorial defence brigade near Khrapovshchina, Korchakovka, Pershe Travnya, Sadki, Varachino, and Andreyevka (Sumy region).

💥 In Kharkov region, losses were inflicted on units of one mechanised brigade and one motorised infantry brigade of the AFU near Volchansk and Volchanskiye Khutora (Kharkov region).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to up to 195 troops, one infantry fighting vehicle, nine motor vehicles, one artillery gun, and eight materiel depots.

📍 The Zapad Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions. Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of two mechanised brigades, one air assault brigade of the AFU, and one territorial defence brigade near Kupyansk, Kurilovka, Grushevka, Boguslavka (Kharkov region), Krasny Liman, and Novoselovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to more than 220 troops, one tank, four armoured fighting vehicles, including two U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, 15 motor vehicles, and one field artillery gun. One Grad MLRS combat vehicle, nine electronic warfare stations, one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-fire radar, and seven ammunition depots were destroyed.

📍 The Yug Group of Forces' units improved the situation along the front line. Losses were inflicted on formations of two mechanised brigades, one airmobile brigade of the AFU, and two territorial defence brigades near Seversk, Platonovka, Pazeno, Dronovka, Zvanovka, Nikolayevka, Ivanopolye, and Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️The AFU losses amounted to more than 215 troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, seven motor vehicles, and three artillery guns. Three ammunition depots were wiped out.

📍 The Tsentr Group of Forces' units took more advantageous lines and positions. Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of five mechanised brigades, one air assault brigade, one assault brigade, one jaeger brigade, two assault regiments of the AFU, one marine brigade, one territorial defence brigade, and two national guard brigades near Krasnoarmeysk, Grishino, Vasilevka, Rodinskoye, Kucherov Yar, Toretskoye, Artemovka, Dimitrov, Promin (Donetsk People's Republic), and Novogrigorovka (Dnepropetrovsk region).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to more than 480 troops, one tank, one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, five U.S.-made HMMWV armoured fighting vehicles, 33 field artillery guns, including four U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzers, and six motor vehicles.

↗️ The Vostok Group of Forces continued to advance into the depths of enemy defences. Losses were inflicted on formations of two mechanised brigades, two assault regiments of the AFU, and one territorial defence brigade near Yegorovka, Novonikolayevka, Danilovka, Alekseyevka (Dnepropetrovsk region), Uspenovka, and Pavlovka (Zaporozhye region).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to up to 310 troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, 10 motor vehicles, one artillery gun, one electronic warfare station, and one counter-fire radar.

💥 Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of one mechanised brigade, three coastal defence brigades of the AFU, and one territorial defence brigade near Stepnogorsk (Zaporozhye region), Sadovoye, Nikolskoye, Belozerka, and Tyaginka (Kherson region).

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to more than 40 troops, one tank, 11 motor vehicles, one field artillery gun, and four electronic warfare stations.

✈️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces struck power and transport infrastructure objects used by AFU, attack UAV depots as well as temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 140 areas.

🎯 Air defence units shot down one guided aerial bomb and 137 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

📊 In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, the enemy has lost:

▫️ 667 aircraft,

▫️ 283 helicopters,

▫️ 91,466 unmanned aerial vehicles,

▫️ 633 anti-aircraft missile systems,

▫️ 25,602 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles,

▫️ 1,605 MLRS combat vehicles,

▫️ 30,683 field artillery guns and mortars,

▫️ 44,481 support military vehicles.

🔹 Russian Defence Ministry