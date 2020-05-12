Hurricane song

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Minutes tend to carry
People say you should be strong
Suffocating, breathing barely
Used up and almost gone
Red sky hide light behind the trees cry leaves of gray
Check the weather for it to get better but the rain won't go away
Hear me callin' in the thunder, hear what I say
I'm with you all the long way through in the hurricane
You've never found it, you'll never find it on your own
Find me in the hurricane