Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - May 10, 2024

Episode 2278 - One of the best green shows this year. Ted goes into detail on cellular biology and epigenetics. What causes disease and sickness. How we are tied to God via our DNA. How to change your reality. The power of prayer! What the Blood of Jesus does! This is a must hear show on the very fabric of our reality. It is a MUST listen.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.