Senator Richard Black on Yemen, Red Sea Shipping & Possible Conflict with Hezbollah!
39 views • 10 months ago

Part of the LIVE STREAM with Senator Richard Black, with Sarah at DD Geopolitics. Richard Hayden Black, born on May 15, 1944, is an American politician and retired military officer. A Republican, he served in the Virginia State Senate from 2012 to 2020, representing the 13th District. Previously, he was a member of the Virginia House of Delegates from 1998 to 2006. He retired in 2019. Black served in both the U.S. Marines and the U.S. Army as a lawyer, rising from private to colonel over 31 years. He is a graduate of the U.S. Army War College, Command and General Staff College, and Naval Aviator's Flight School. Enlisting in the Marines in 1963, he graduated from Parris Island and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in 1965.

