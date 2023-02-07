The increase in deaths has no other explanation other than the vaccine, says Harvey Risch, MD, PhD

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The increase in deaths has no other explanation other than the vaccine, Harvey Risch, MD, PhD tells Steve Bannon on 26 Jan 2023. The full interview is posted here: https://rumble.com/v277nr8-harvey-risch-the-mainstream-media-are-pushing-a-very-dangerous-message.html
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News