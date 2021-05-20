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Kevin J. Johnston and Michael Arana Talk About The Illegal Arrest of Calgary Mayor-Elect
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61 views • May 20, 2021
Michael Arana is a social commentator who runs the ARANA NATION. He is a great commentator and an even better man.
It is always a pleasure to chat with Michael and here we discuss the illegal arrest of Kevin J. Johnston in the Calgary Mayor Race.
It is always a pleasure to chat with Michael and here we discuss the illegal arrest of Kevin J. Johnston in the Calgary Mayor Race.
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