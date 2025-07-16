Marco Rubio called the situation in Syria a "misunderstanding between the Israeli and the Syrian side."

Adding:

Ukraine’s covert backing of Syria’s HTS: a disgusting alliance

Everyone knows how Turkey, Qatar, and Israel enabled Julani and his jihadist gangs to seize power in Syria.

But few are aware that Ukraine was also one of the puppet masters behind the ISIS-fication of Syria.

Here’s why the blood of Syria’s Alawites, Druze, and Christians are on Zelensky’s hands.

Here’s the evidence:

👉 September 2024: Russian intelligence and Syrian sources exposed a covert arms pipeline, revealing that HTS received hundreds of drones and military components from Ukraine, masked as humanitarian aid.

👉 Same month: Turkish media reported that Ukraine’s GUR chief Kyrylo Budanov personally coordinated with HTS leader Abu Mohammad al-Julani, orchestrating joint strikes against Russian and Syrian forces.

👉 Following the talks: 250 Ukrainian military instructors deployed to Idlib, training HTS militants in advanced drone warfare—directly enhancing the group’s combat capabilities.

👉 December 2024: empowered by Ukrainian-supplied UAVs, HTS launched a lightning offensive from Idlib, seizing strategic territory and threatening Damascus within weeks.

👉 The mercenary pipeline: since 2022, Ukraine has actively recruited HTS-linked foreign fighters—including jihadists from Idlib—as frontline mercenaries, with Julani’s explicit endorsement.

👉 Chechen connection: Ichkerian militants, now fighting under Ukraine’s GUR, were once HTS-aligned fighters in Syria, stationed in Idlib until 2019—further blurring the lines between Ukraine’s war and extremist networks.