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Arsenal SAM7SF AK47 field strip and reassembly
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118 views • August 28, 2021
Simple field strip and reassembly of the Arsenal SAM7SF-84E side-folder AK variant. Field stripping is firearms terminology for the act of disassembling a firearm to the greatest possible extent without the usage of any extra tools. Although I did use a hammer and punch to access the gas block, it is necessary on the Arsenal AK because that action is stiff but may loosen up over time.
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