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Covid-19 Economy - the Future
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173 views • March 24, 2021
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IMF, Eurofound Agency, McKinsey Global Institute, World Bank, Oxford Economics, Accenture, Forbes, Business Insider, Financial Times, Epoch Times, CNBC, Daniel Lacalle, Tech Xplode, Press TV, Bitcoin.com, R.T, UN, National Post
#covid-19 #GreatReset #vaccinepassports #IMF #UN #Forbes #WorldEconomy #Bitcoin
https://twitter.com/GeopoliticalAn2
https://www.instagram.com/geopoliticalanalysis/
http://brighteon.com/channels/ga2021
https://www.youtube.com/geopoliticalanalysis
Source:
IMF, Eurofound Agency, McKinsey Global Institute, World Bank, Oxford Economics, Accenture, Forbes, Business Insider, Financial Times, Epoch Times, CNBC, Daniel Lacalle, Tech Xplode, Press TV, Bitcoin.com, R.T, UN, National Post
#covid-19 #GreatReset #vaccinepassports #IMF #UN #Forbes #WorldEconomy #Bitcoin
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