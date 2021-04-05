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ישראל, העם הנבחר של פייזר
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170 views • April 05, 2021
לכאורה, נאמר כבר כל הדרוש על ההסכם שנחתם בין פייזר למדינת ישראל... הממשלה נידבה אותנו כנסיינים לחברת פארמה זרה ששואפת להסיק מסקנות בנוגע ליעילות מוצריה לאחר ניסוי המוני בבני אדם, שכלל לא בטוח שיקבלו פיצוי כלשהו במקרה נזק - מאף גוף המעורב בעניין. האם באמת שכחנו את ערכי גופנו וחירותנו? הסרט חוזר על עצמו, ואסור לנו לשכוח ולא לסלוח
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הצטרפו אלינו לערוץ נקודת מבט בטלגרם
https://t.me/Povheb
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