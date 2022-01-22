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The M1/M1A1 Thompson.
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275 views • January 22, 2022
In this video we will field strip an M1 Thompson and discuss the differences between the M1 Thompsons and the M1A1 Thompsons.
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If you would like to donate to my channel you can do it here:
https://bwefirearms.com/product/video-channels-support/
Or use PayPal and send to: [email protected]
Also please Like, Share, and Subscribe and come see our website and online store at:
https://bwefirearms.com/
Thank you!
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