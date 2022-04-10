Johnson Promises ‘Support so That Ukraine Is Never Invaded Again’ on Surprise Trip to Kyiv

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04/09/2022 Boris Johnson hailed the leadership of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy on a surprise trip to Kyiv. During a press conference, Johnson signalled that the UK is ready to continue intensifying sanctions on Russia ‘week by week’ and said that ‘we will provide support so that Ukraine will never be invaded again’.