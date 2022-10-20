Create New Account
It's a Gene War for your Soul - Real Abomination of Desolation
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
Published a month ago

What is the abomination of desolation an alternative view.   Is God's name in your DNA.   Are the elite giving you a triple helix (you are made with a double helix).   Is there a patent using mRNA with a sequence 666.   Did the Queen press a button with a triple helix light show on the ground and within the tree of life.   Is Elon Musk, Trump, and West controlled opposition with their social media platforms.    What is the real reason for the chip ban on China?   Seal one has opened and it is the keys for the fourth beast system rising that is iron mixed in clay you.   What is the purpose of the lab created CV19 death variant?   

