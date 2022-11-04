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WARNING NEVER TAKE IODINE WITH VITAMIN C!!!





Iodine when taken in supplementation form no matter what type of Iodine supplement you are taking you should never take it alongside or close to vitamin C in supplementation or food form.





There is a very good reason why I am giving this warning and it's vital that you know why, if you don't know why make sure to watch this video from start to finish!





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