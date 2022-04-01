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Immense Harm from Crystallizing Red & White Blood Cells/Graphene Poisoning Post-Vaccine
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13 views • April 01, 2022
In breaking news, Dr. Young addresses the call for information from a Dutch pathologist witnessing blood coagulation (and micro-bleed skin discoloration called peticchiae) in high numbers of deceased, post-vaccine, and explains this is the immense harm being caused by the Nano Graphene and Iron Oxide poisoning (now found to be contained in all 4 major vaccines—Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson) which is coagulating red blood cells extremely and causing a crystallizing of the blood cells. Nano Graphene inside the cells is also making people extremely electrically conductive and paramagnetic, while opening them up to remote-access manipulation from wireless/5G radiation by linking them up to celltowers and supercomputing AI.
People presenting at hospitals and emergency rooms with peticchiae are showing symptoms of this extreme blood poisoning and pathological blood coagulation, a specialty of Dr. Young's given his dissertation on the subject and long involvement in studying the blood under microscopes.
The way to address such symptoms of dire illness post-vaccine, he says, is not to flood the body with oxygen (as many hospitals have been doing) but for patients to seek the care of a knowledgeable doctor or naturopath who is able to guide and prescribe the treatment with what Dr. Young calls COWSE—Chlorophyll, clay, oxygen, oils, salts, water, exercise (described at length in Report 255 here) – flushing out the toxins with chlorine dioxide, hydroxychloroquinone, green juices, alkaline water, baking soda, clay solutions, etc. which will eliminate the poisons while sustaining the blood and the interstitial fluids, and help it restore to its normal state of alkaline coherency and fluidity.
Dr. Young has spoken of detox protocols and his own advice for recovering from the poisons and terrible damages—including serious neurological damages--of this Covid vaccine and all vaccines at length in a new Newsbreak, Newsbreak 136, which will be published directly after this one, please stay tuned.
All vaccines are poisons, says Dr. Young, and that certainly seems to be the case, as more and more information is surfacing today pointing to this inescapable conclusion. Quite contrary to the storyline being propagandized by mainstream media, it is not “educated to get vaccinated” but “educated to question what is in vaccines today.” Being pro-vaccine in a blind and submissive way—as the educated class has been taught to do—is turning out to be pro Corporate-Pharma-Storyline, not Pro-Science. To be Pro-Science today, there is no way around it: We have to question vaccines, and we have to unearth the long history of harm that vaccines have caused and continue to cause, to numerous populations.
LINKS FOR MORE:
DR. ROBERT YOUNG:
Dr. Young's major article reporting his and other scientists' findings in the 4 major COVID vaccines:
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/transmission-electron-microscopy-reveals-graphene-oxide-in-cov-19-vaccines
PREVIOUS PODCASTS WITH DR. YOUNG WHERE HE EXPLAINS MORE ON THESE SUBJECTS:
Report 255 | Dr. Robert Young: All Disease is Outfection Not Infection--Vaccine Nano is Bioweapon!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rdQhuY455VmK/
Newsbreak 133: Team of Scientists Confirm Presence of Toxins
https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/08/28/newsbreak-133-team-of-scientists-confirm-presence-of-toxins-graphene-aluminium-cadmium-selenide-stainless-steel-lnp-go-capsids-parasites-other-toxins-variously-in-4-covid-vaccines-pfizer-mode/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z2sAH0Woz38r/
Research for the Carnicom Disclosure Project on Magnetism, Trans-humanism, Synthetic Biology, Vaccine Poisons, Bio Surveillance, Neuromodulation, Electromagnetic Bio-Human Effects, Virus Confusions, Terrain and Blood Health and the Secret Elixir of Life -
https://www.bitchute.com/video/reT2JVKTlWmB/
Scientific Articles - www.drrobertyoung.com/blog
CV - www.drrobertyoung.com
Bitchute Videos -
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=dr%20robert%20o%20young&;kind=video
- 121
Dr. Young has dedicated his life to educate people about healthy lifestyle and diet. Most of his time and. resources are spent on research and scientific proof of the origin of disease and its' prevention.
He also needs your help to defend against the mainstream entities attempting to put his life's work and research to an end.
May God bless you for your prayers and your donations! - Click on the link below to donate - https://givesendgo.com/G2Z76
No donation is too small! - https://givesendgo.com/G2Z76
Click on the link below to make your donation in support of Dr. Robert O Young - https://givesendgo.com/G2Z76LA D REPORTS:
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Ramola D Reports is at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee, Live 528, Rumble
CONTACT WITH INFO OR INTERVIEW REQUESTS/REFERRALS:
Email: [email protected]
People presenting at hospitals and emergency rooms with peticchiae are showing symptoms of this extreme blood poisoning and pathological blood coagulation, a specialty of Dr. Young's given his dissertation on the subject and long involvement in studying the blood under microscopes.
The way to address such symptoms of dire illness post-vaccine, he says, is not to flood the body with oxygen (as many hospitals have been doing) but for patients to seek the care of a knowledgeable doctor or naturopath who is able to guide and prescribe the treatment with what Dr. Young calls COWSE—Chlorophyll, clay, oxygen, oils, salts, water, exercise (described at length in Report 255 here) – flushing out the toxins with chlorine dioxide, hydroxychloroquinone, green juices, alkaline water, baking soda, clay solutions, etc. which will eliminate the poisons while sustaining the blood and the interstitial fluids, and help it restore to its normal state of alkaline coherency and fluidity.
Dr. Young has spoken of detox protocols and his own advice for recovering from the poisons and terrible damages—including serious neurological damages--of this Covid vaccine and all vaccines at length in a new Newsbreak, Newsbreak 136, which will be published directly after this one, please stay tuned.
All vaccines are poisons, says Dr. Young, and that certainly seems to be the case, as more and more information is surfacing today pointing to this inescapable conclusion. Quite contrary to the storyline being propagandized by mainstream media, it is not “educated to get vaccinated” but “educated to question what is in vaccines today.” Being pro-vaccine in a blind and submissive way—as the educated class has been taught to do—is turning out to be pro Corporate-Pharma-Storyline, not Pro-Science. To be Pro-Science today, there is no way around it: We have to question vaccines, and we have to unearth the long history of harm that vaccines have caused and continue to cause, to numerous populations.
LINKS FOR MORE:
DR. ROBERT YOUNG:
Dr. Young's major article reporting his and other scientists' findings in the 4 major COVID vaccines:
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/transmission-electron-microscopy-reveals-graphene-oxide-in-cov-19-vaccines
PREVIOUS PODCASTS WITH DR. YOUNG WHERE HE EXPLAINS MORE ON THESE SUBJECTS:
Report 255 | Dr. Robert Young: All Disease is Outfection Not Infection--Vaccine Nano is Bioweapon!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rdQhuY455VmK/
Newsbreak 133: Team of Scientists Confirm Presence of Toxins
https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/08/28/newsbreak-133-team-of-scientists-confirm-presence-of-toxins-graphene-aluminium-cadmium-selenide-stainless-steel-lnp-go-capsids-parasites-other-toxins-variously-in-4-covid-vaccines-pfizer-mode/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z2sAH0Woz38r/
Research for the Carnicom Disclosure Project on Magnetism, Trans-humanism, Synthetic Biology, Vaccine Poisons, Bio Surveillance, Neuromodulation, Electromagnetic Bio-Human Effects, Virus Confusions, Terrain and Blood Health and the Secret Elixir of Life -
https://www.bitchute.com/video/reT2JVKTlWmB/
Scientific Articles - www.drrobertyoung.com/blog
CV - www.drrobertyoung.com
Bitchute Videos -
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=dr%20robert%20o%20young&;kind=video
- 121
Dr. Young has dedicated his life to educate people about healthy lifestyle and diet. Most of his time and. resources are spent on research and scientific proof of the origin of disease and its' prevention.
He also needs your help to defend against the mainstream entities attempting to put his life's work and research to an end.
May God bless you for your prayers and your donations! - Click on the link below to donate - https://givesendgo.com/G2Z76
No donation is too small! - https://givesendgo.com/G2Z76
Click on the link below to make your donation in support of Dr. Robert O Young - https://givesendgo.com/G2Z76LA D REPORTS:
FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:
Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net
Author website: ramolad.com
Ramola D Reports is at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee, Live 528, Rumble
CONTACT WITH INFO OR INTERVIEW REQUESTS/REFERRALS:
Email: [email protected]
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