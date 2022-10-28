Democrats unqualified for positions of power

Members of the Democrat party seem to be unqualified to serve in public office. From John Fetterman's terrible debate against Dr. Oz to Biden's constant gaffes and Katie Hobbs refusal to do even a single debate with Kari Lake.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.