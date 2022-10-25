The Legendary Freedomain 'Bomb in the Brain' Series

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Starting in 2009, for over a year I researched, interviewed, collated and presented essential information on the effects of child abuse on adult dysfunction. I have prepared this historical series for your consumption, combining all of my presentations and interviews into one file.
Please share this essential information - and thank you so much for the deep honour of allowing me to do this work over the last 18 years!
Best wishes,
Stefan Molyneux, MA
Host, Freedomain