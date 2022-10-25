Create New Account
The Legendary Freedomain 'Bomb in the Brain' Series
Stefan Molyneux
Starting in 2009, for over a year I researched, interviewed, collated and presented essential information on the effects of child abuse on adult dysfunction. I have prepared this historical series for your consumption, combining all of my presentations and interviews into one file.


Please share this essential information - and thank you so much for the deep honour of allowing me to do this work over the last 18 years!


Best wishes,


Stefan Molyneux, MA

Host, Freedomain

