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SHERRIFF MACK EPIC MESSAGE TO ALL LAW ENFORCEMENT WORLDWIDE
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3286 views • July 28, 2021
Sherriff Mack Joins Christopher for an Epic broadcast to all law enforcement worldwide. (Monday, July 26 2021)
This is what a REAL man looks like who understands God Law is supreme and the Oath he and all officers take is sacred and stands above all man made rules.
Please share this with every police chief and officers in your area... it's time they honor their oaths and protect the people.
God Speed
Find Christopher at the below platforms...
Telegram: t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
This is what a REAL man looks like who understands God Law is supreme and the Oath he and all officers take is sacred and stands above all man made rules.
Please share this with every police chief and officers in your area... it's time they honor their oaths and protect the people.
God Speed
Find Christopher at the below platforms...
Telegram: t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
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