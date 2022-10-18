Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Divine Technology nothing can compete with. It’s in our hands and evil forces don't stand a chance!
90 views
channel image
We Stand Together
Published a month ago |

Excellent video: Mike Adam's speech at the Health & Freedom Conference in Tulsa about the Divine Technology Nothing can compete with, and it’s in our hands that supersedes anything else and once we understand it and use it, the evil forces don't stand a chance. -

(this video shows we can use the true gift of Creation: thought and freewill.. to come together to help our Planet rid these evil souls from Creation's Planet.)

TPTB know how powerful our thought is.. especially, collectively.. this is why they have deliberately overloaded humans with information, keeping our thought busy, but together in thought, we can move mountains, with our God-given gifts, so let's do this!

Keywords
educationtechnologyconsciousnessawareness

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket