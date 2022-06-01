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Hollywood Decode Take #14 - The 100, Deep State Predictions
Beauty for Ashes Show
Beauty for Ashes Show
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42 views • June 01, 2022
"Blood must have blood" - the line made famous in the show The 100. Hollywood has been revealing for decades what they have had planned
from depopulation to mind control, the deep state has been using Hollywood as their mouthpiece. We dive into the CW show, The 100 as we point out how the enemy uses plots and storylines to desensitize the population, devalue human life, create a visual for segregation among different people groups, and slowly subvert a generation based on the enemies plans, to kill, steal, and destroy.
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