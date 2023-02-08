Mikkel Thorup Shares How To Secure Your New Life Abroad Through A Plan B

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My guest in this episode is Mikkel Thorup. Mikkel is the world’s most sought-after expat consultant. He focuses on helping high-net-worth private clients to legally mitigate tax liabilities, obtain a second residency and citizenship, and assemble a portfolio of foreign investments including international real estate, timber plantations, agricultural land and other hard-money tangible assets.
Mikkel is the Founder and CEO at Expat Money™, a private consulting firm started in 2017. He hosts the popular weekly podcast, the Expat Money Show, and wrote the definitive #1-Best Selling book Expat Secrets - How To Pay Zero Taxes, Live Overseas And Make Giant Piles Of Money.
Interview Links:
Expat Money: https://expatmoney.com/
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