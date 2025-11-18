© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
What if modern Christianity focuses more on Paul's teachings than Jesus'? Discover a powerful reform movement with the "Awaken the Christ Within" virtual summit. Aaron Abke shares his journey from pastor to seeking the original teachings of Jesus. This is about following and obeying, not just confessing and believing.
Watch the full interview to learn more!
#AwakenTheChristWithin #TheJesusWay #ChristianReform #JesusTeachings #FaithInAction #VirtualSummit
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport