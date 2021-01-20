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Have Courage: God is in Charge
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62 views • January 20, 2021
This is the first in a series of videos I will be doing promoting the principles of liberty and their relationship to the moral law, which is the subject of the book I am writing called: Let Freedom Ring: The Moral Foundations of a Free Society. You can read the chapters I've completed so far on my website, starting with chapter one: https://stevenhorne.com/article/Political-Power
Sign up for my special mailing list to be notified of future webinars, chapters, and other information on this topic. http://eepurl.com/g4yz4H
Sign up for my special mailing list to be notified of future webinars, chapters, and other information on this topic. http://eepurl.com/g4yz4H
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