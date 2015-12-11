[Dec 11, 2015] Rob Skiba challenges the notion that Kent Hovind "takes the Bible literally" (11.2K views on YouTube)

In this segment of an interview I did on Patricia Steere's show (on Sept. 23, 2015), I was asked about my take on Kent Hovind (a man I truly do love and admire) as it pertains to the issue of the Bible and the Flat Earth. Here's the thing: Kent Hovind is fond of claiming that the (KJV) Bible is true, scientifically accurate and can be taken literally. I cannot see how anyone can say that and not take a serious look at the Bible's absolutely crystal clear descriptions of the Earth as being a stationary, circular plain, set on pillars, under a dome, within which the sun, moon and stars were placed on Day 4 of Creation. Kent Hovind was one of several people who taught me I should believe the Bible and that it can be taken literally. Hence the reason I have even bothered to look into the Flat Earth idea at all. In my opinion, to deny the idea that the Bible is a Flat Earth book from Genesis to Revelation is to prove "willful ignorance," which according to brother Hovind is like "being dumb on purpose." It says what it says. So, what are we to do about it?If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.Support donations can be made here:geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, sciencebible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology