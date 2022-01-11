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Fighting Vaccine Passports with Amy Bohn | MSOM Ep. 412
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In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan interviews Dr. Kirk Elliott about how to protect ourselves in these crazy financial times. Next Sean interviews Amy Bohn of the PERK nonprofit about the devious plans of big tech and the globalists to surveil and control us through advanced wearable and injectable technology and vaccine passports. Amy gives us hope that the strategies PERK is using in California can be used worldwide to stop this madness and protect our children and the future generations.
https://www.perk-group.com/donate
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Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.
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www.AmericanMediaPeriscope.net
https://www.perk-group.com/donate
Get Breaking News Updates: https://SeanMorganReport.com
Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.
RECEIVE A FREE CONSULTATION & A FREE E-BOOK ABOUT ANNUITIES
https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/cleveland
FREE OR PREMIUM MEMBERSHIP: https://bit.ly/3reDC7C
BUY GOLD: https://bit.ly/3sIiGcw
BUY A SAT PHONE: https://bit.ly/3B1SviM
MyPatriotSupply: https://bit.ly/32OOD81
www.AmericanMediaPeriscope.net
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