NATO Nation Italy Calls Bloc’s Boss Stoltenberg ‘Dangerous Gentleman’; ‘Can Lead To World War III…
Published 16 hours ago

Italy slammed the NATO Chief, Jens Stoltenberg, after he urged the West to allow Ukraine to attack Russian areas. The Italian Deputy PM said that such a move could lead to World War 3. Italian PM, Georgia Meloni, also rejected Stoltenberg's call for a "policy change"

