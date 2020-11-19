Common Purpose pt 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Well ladies and gentlemen. Here in the UK we have been so generous to our governments over the years. We have failed to hold to account those in Parliament about how they spend taxpayers' money and now we are rewarded by the ultimate humiliation - we are funding the rollout of technology and financially reward the elites at the same time. When do we take a stand?
#Common Purpose #EMF #Caroline Stephens #Wales #Scotland #DeloitteUK #Government #Alacrity #Global Cyberconnected Scheme #Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation #Piers Corbyn
#Glastonbury #BBC